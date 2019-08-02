|
Marilyn Anderson
North Bergen - Marilyn Anderson, 80, passed away on 7/30/2019 at home. She was the wife of Carl Anderson. They shared 37 years together.
Born in Passaic, NJ she was the daughter of Howard B Munley and Eva Ochsenreiter. She attended Robert Fulton Grammer School. She was employed at Color-Rite Plastics of NJ and worked as a laboratory Technician for 26 years.
She was a member of Woodcliff Community reformed Church and Cliffside Park Elks, She volunteered at Hackensack University Medical Center and John Theurer Cancer Center. She will be remembered as a loving mother and for her giving generous spirit.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Anderson; children, Franklin Steffins, Karen Trimblet and Marilyn Parrish; grandchildren, Kathleen and Connor Parrish and her beloved dog, Abby.
The Viewing will be held on 8/2/19 at 4pm -8pm at Hennessey Heights Funeral Home 232 Kipp Ave Hasbrouck Heights NJ with the interment at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester Township NJ.
