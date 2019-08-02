Services
Hennessey-Heights Funeral Home
232 Kipp Ave
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 343-7900
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hennessey-Heights Funeral Home
232 Kipp Ave
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Marilyn Anderson

Marilyn Anderson Obituary
Marilyn Anderson

North Bergen - Marilyn Anderson, 80, passed away on 7/30/2019 at home. She was the wife of Carl Anderson. They shared 37 years together.

Born in Passaic, NJ she was the daughter of Howard B Munley and Eva Ochsenreiter. She attended Robert Fulton Grammer School. She was employed at Color-Rite Plastics of NJ and worked as a laboratory Technician for 26 years.

She was a member of Woodcliff Community reformed Church and Cliffside Park Elks, She volunteered at Hackensack University Medical Center and John Theurer Cancer Center. She will be remembered as a loving mother and for her giving generous spirit.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Anderson; children, Franklin Steffins, Karen Trimblet and Marilyn Parrish; grandchildren, Kathleen and Connor Parrish and her beloved dog, Abby.

The Viewing will be held on 8/2/19 at 4pm -8pm at Hennessey Heights Funeral Home 232 Kipp Ave Hasbrouck Heights NJ with the interment at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester Township NJ.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the .
