|
|
Marilyn Brunngraber
Wantage - Marilyn Brunngraber, 92, of Wantage, formerly of Dumont, died at home on February 13, 2019. She is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 10:30 a.m. at C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home in Ridgewood. She will be laid to rest in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, alongside her late husband of 56 years, Erich. Memorial gifts may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3320 Route 94, Hamburg NJ 07419-2621. www.vanemburgh.com