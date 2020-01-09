|
|
Marilyn Doris Manius
Marilyn Doris Manius, aged 76, passed away on January 8th, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lee and Ira Clesmere, the beloved wife of 52 years of Gerald, the mother of Jay Manius and Lisa List and the grandmother of Jessica and Jared List. Marilyn was born in the Bronx and moved to Fair Lawn in 1972.
She was a passionate and devoted Pre-K and kindergarten teacher for many years, starting at P.S. 100 in the Bronx, continuing doing substitute teaching in Fair Lawn and Glen Rock as well as leading the Terrific for Tots program in Fair Lawn as her children grew. She spent the last 19 years of her career as the kindergarten teacher in the Nursery Rhymes School in Saddle Brook, where she was affectionately known as "Miss Marilyn".
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13th at 11:00 AM at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel (Paramus, NJ). Burial will immediately follow at Sharon Gardens Cemetery, (Valhalla, NY). In lieu of flowers of gifts, the family requests memorial donations be made to the or to Valley Hospice.