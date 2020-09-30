Marilyn Dunkel



Marilyn Dunkel, 87, died Sept. 22. A former resident of Paramus, she lived at the Jewish Home Assisted Living in River Vale. A graduate of Cornell University, she worked at the Paramus Public Schools for many years. She participated in senior tap dance groups, international folk dance, the Hurdy Gurdy Folk Music Club and enjoyed classical music and reading. She is predeceased by her husband, Morris, and survived by son Ira (Alice), daughters Gail Cawkwell (Roger) and Ellen; sister Lynn Goldberg (Allan); and grandchildren Philip (Julie), Rachel, Sam and Rebecca Cawkwell. Donations can be made to Spectrum for Living in River Vale.









