1/
Marilyn Dunkel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Dunkel

Marilyn Dunkel, 87, died Sept. 22. A former resident of Paramus, she lived at the Jewish Home Assisted Living in River Vale. A graduate of Cornell University, she worked at the Paramus Public Schools for many years. She participated in senior tap dance groups, international folk dance, the Hurdy Gurdy Folk Music Club and enjoyed classical music and reading. She is predeceased by her husband, Morris, and survived by son Ira (Alice), daughters Gail Cawkwell (Roger) and Ellen; sister Lynn Goldberg (Allan); and grandchildren Philip (Julie), Rachel, Sam and Rebecca Cawkwell. Donations can be made to Spectrum for Living in River Vale.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved