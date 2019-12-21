|
|
Marilyn Eilert, R.N., C.N.N.
Wood-Ridge - Marilyn Eilert, R.N., C.N.N. of Wood-Ridge, formerly of Wallington, died on December 20, 2019 at Holy Name Hospital's Villa Marie Claire Hospice Center after courageously and valiantly battling cancer for over 7 years. She was 73 years old.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 44 years William "Bill"; her son Chris and his companion Brenda Blum; her son Michael and daughter-in-law Ericka Ravettine; her grandchildren who were her pride and joy Cooper, Hudson and Finley; her brother-in-law Rev. Msgr. Edward J. Eilert; her sister Patti and brother-in-law Tom Habersaat; her sister Susan and brother-in-law Don Gilmour; her brother John and sister-in-law Sue Gleason; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Fred and Jean Gleason and her parents-in-law Edward and Helen Eilert.
Marilyn devoted her life to her profession, her family, her community and her faith. A tireless worker with boundless energy who only needed 4 hours sleep per night, Marilyn was the epitome of a successful career woman who juggled work, family and community service effortlessly and flawlessly. She was an eternal optimist, always smiling, always cheerful and always willing to help family and friends or volunteer in support of a worthy cause. She will be missed by everyone fortunate to have known her.
Marilyn was born November 29, 1946 in Clay Center, Kansas where her family operated a dairy farm, before eventually moving to Park Ridge, New Jersey in the mid 1950's. After graduating from Park Ridge High School in 1964, Marilyn enrolled in the Holy Name Hospital School of Nursing in Teaneck. It was the start of what was to become a 55 year relationship with Holy Name Hospital, which was her second family and home away from home.
Marilyn graduated from Nursing School and earned her Registered Nurse (R.N.) license in 1967. Based on her strong academic record, clinical aptitude and leadership qualities, Marilyn was selected for advanced post graduate training in the field of hemodialysis and nephrology at the University of Washington and Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Washington. Upon successfully completing her advanced studies, Marilyn joined Dr. Robert Rigolosi and Sister Breda Boyle, R.N., CSJP in establishing Holy Name Hospital's Regional Hemodialysis Center in January 1969 and served as its first Head Nurse. Marilyn's strong leadership and tireless work ethic contributed greatly to the Center's success and rapid expansion, which resulted in it becoming a nationally recognized Hemodialysis Center. Marilyn remained with the Center for her entire career, holding numerous managerial positions and also earned board certification as a Certified Nephrology Nurse (C.N.N.). In recognition of her professional success, dedication to Holy Name Hospital and service to Catholic Healthcare, Marilyn was bestowed with the Jubilee Medal Pro Meritis by the Archbishop of Newark in 2005. Marilyn retired from Holy Name in 2012 and continued to serve the hospital on the Nursing School's Alumni Association Board of Directors.
Marilyn was a proud member of the American Nephrology Nurses' Association (ANNA), holding office at the local, state and national levels. In recognition of her service to the organization, ANNA honored her with the Ron Brady Memorial Award for Excellence in Volunteer Leadership in 2009.
While starting her career at Holy Name, Marilyn moved into a small apartment complex in Wallington in 1971. Her brains and beauty immediately caught the eye of a fellow tenant, a handsome former Army officer who was beginning his career as a research administrator at Hoffman-LaRoche. A neighbor introduced Bill to Marilyn and they hit it off. Bill was enamored by Marilyn's warmth, agreeable nature and outgoing personality; Marilyn was impressed by Bill's intellect, military service and blossoming career, not to mention his brand new Buick Skylark! Marilyn and Bill were married in 1975 and held their reception at Gene Boyle's in Clifton, an occasion still fondly talked about by family and friends nearly 45 years later.
Marilyn's first priority was always her family. She took tremendous pride in her sons' academic and athletic accomplishments and also wanted to ensure the success of the schools and programs that provided them with outstanding education and training. She served as President of the School Board and President of the P.T.A. at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus School, Secretary-Treasurer of the Junior Football League, Kitchen Director of the Little League and Team Mother of the Junior Basketball League, all in Wallington. Marilyn was an enthusiastic supporter of her husband's political career when he served as a Councilman in Wallington. She also established herself as a civic leader, serving Wallington as President of the Board of Health, Co-Chair of the 1994 Centennial Celebration Committee and President of the Democratic Club.
Faith guided Marilyn throughout her entire life. She was a devout parishioner of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Wallington, where she faithfully served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Catechist and member of the Parish Picnic Committee.
Every day since her diagnosis over 7 years ago, Marilyn battled cancer with grace, dignity and fortitude. She relied on her family, friends and faith for support and never showed anger, sorrow or despair. She viewed every day that she had as a gift from God which enabled her to spend more time with her grandchildren. Marilyn was especially grateful to her wonderful daughter-in-law for ensuring that "Nana" was always able to visit her "precious little ones".
Marilyn's family wishes to thank the entire Holy Name Hospital community of doctors, nurses, administrators, clergy and support staff who provided her with extraordinary care, support, encouragement, comfort, friendship and love during her many stays at the hospital the past 7 years. We especially wish to extend our sincere gratitude to Mike Maron and Sister Breda Boyle for everything they did for her. We are also grateful to everyone at Villa Marie Claire for the care and compassion they showed to Marilyn and our family during her brief time there.
Marilyn's Funeral Mass will be at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Wallington on Saturday, December 28th at 10am. Visitation will be at Kohler Funeral Home in Wood-Ridge on Friday, December 27th from 3pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Holy Name Hospital's Villa Marie Claire Hospice Center in Saddle River.