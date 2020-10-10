Marilyn Ellen Selis
Allendale - Marilyn Ellen Selis (nee Krieger) age 88 of Allendale passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Edward Selis of Allendale. Loving mother to Tricia Selis of Hawthorne, Julie Hurd and her husband David Hurd of Mahwah, Tia DeBon and her partner Dave Paparoski of Hillsdale. Adoring grandmother to Kiera Tanner, Krystal Querner, Lauren Polunin, Alex Lutz, Eric DeBon, and Bryan DeBon. Great-grandmother to Levi, Mackenzi, Wesley, Nathan, and Nola. Born in Hoboken, she lived in Hawthorne before moving to Allendale and spent summers in Lavallette. She was a homemaker who loved to cook, volunteered at the Valley Hospital Auxiliary and was the occasional entrepreneur. She enjoyed travel, word games, music on Sunday afternoons, summers at the shore. And she especially loved time spent with her husband and family, her circle of friends and the friendship of her daughters. A celebration of her life will be held privately given covid constraints. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Villa Marie Claire Hospice Foundation, Saddle River, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com
