Marilyn F. Lillis
Belleville - Marilyn F. Lillis ( nee Klebacher ), 80, died Monday, April 1, 2019. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Kearny before moving to Belleville 52 years ago. She was the beloved wife of William T. Lillis; the devoted mother of Drew Lillis and his wife Alyse, Cindy Sica and her husband Jerry, Jill Lillis and her husband Blaine Cromie and William T. Lillis Jr. and his wife Jamie; the cherished grandmother of Kayla, Madison, Shayna, Kara, Hunter, Cory, Scott, John, Brody, Delaney and Harleigh; the dear sister of Elayne Savoy and Robert Klebacher and the adored aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington on Friday, April 5th at 9 a.m. thence to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington for the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. The family will receive friends on Thursday 4-8 p.m.