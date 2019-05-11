Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Fair Lawn - Marilyn Gelman, age 76, of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday night, May 9, 2019. Beloved mother of Matthew S. Harelick and his wife Laurie, and the late Jonathan Harelick. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca Harelick, and sister of Sheldon Gelman and his wife Jean. Marilyn is also survived by her devoted canine companion, Buffy. Services were held on Friday afternoon, May 10, 2019 at Louis Suburban chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ, burial followed at Independent United Jersey Verein Cemetery, Woodland Park, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Marilyn Gelman may be made to St. Huberts Animal Welfare Center, www.sthuberts.org.
