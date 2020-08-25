1/
Marilyn H. DeLuise
1931 - 2020
Marilyn H. DeLuise

Bogota - DeLuise, Marilyn Helen (nee Laufenberg) age 89, passed away on August 23, 2020. Born on March 22, 1931 in Union City, NJ, Marilyn lived most of her life in Bogota. She is predeceased by her husband Michael (55) in 1985, son Timothy (10) in 1972 and son Michael (51) in 2006. She is survived by her daughter Jeanine and her son Steven, as well as grandson Michael, his wife Danielle, grandson Mark DeLuise; and daughter-in-law Francine DeLuise. Marilyn committed her life to raising her family, and enjoyed a special lifelong bond with her dedicated and beloved daughter Jeanine. Despite her small frame she was incredibly tough and strong willed, and she will be remembered for her sense of humor, her dedication to her children, and her courage and strength in facing the loss of loved ones. Friends and family are invited for visitation this Thursday, August 27th, from 10-11:30am at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 12PM at St. Joseph RCC, 115 Fort Lee Road, Bogota, NJ. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst, NJ. For further information and to view Marilyn's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com




Published in The Record/Herald News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
AUG
27
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Joseph RCC
Funeral services provided by
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
