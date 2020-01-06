|
Marilyn Jean Folker
Northville, MI - Marilyn Jean Folker passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Northville, Michigan. Born in Manhattan, New York, she spent most of her life in Harrington Park, New Jersey before retiring to Manchester, New Jersey in 1990.
Marilyn had an eye for fashion and worked as a showroom model before marrying Charles W. "Charlie" Folker in 1948. She later worked at Volvo of America for two decades.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Charles W. Folker and son Charles D. Folker.
She is survived by her daughters Donna Hogan (Joseph) and Heidi Clarke (Christopher); daughter in-law Kathleen Iannacone; eight grand children and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Bongarzone Funeral Home,Tinton Falls, New Jersey.
A funeral service will be held at 9:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Christ Church of Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury, New Jersey.
