Wyckoff - Marilyn Joan Tuohy (nee Reavely), 69, on November 16, 2019 of Wyckoff, NJ. Beloved wife of James Joseph Sr. Loving mother of James Joseph Jr., Brian Patrick and Matthew John. Cherished grandmother of Margaret Elizabeth and Evelyn Joan. Dear sister of Rick, Jimmy, Nancy and the late Tom. Marilyn was a creative designer, spread joy with her baking and a loving childcare provider for 20 years. Visitation will be held on Tuesday (TODAY) from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Elizabeth R.C. Church in Wyckoff. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Donations may be made in memory of Marilyn to the , . Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.