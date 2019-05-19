Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of the Assumption
Marilyn K. Forshay Obituary
Marilyn K. Forshay

Emerson - Marilyn K. Forshay, formerly of Emerson, died May 8. She was 86. Preceded in death by her husband of 51 yrs, Edward, her sister, Carol Ann, and her parents, Helen (Meyer) and Frederick. Marilyn is survived by four children, Christopher, Paul, Andrew, and Jeanne; her niece, Suzanne Wiggins and 10 grandchildren.

The Forshay family would like to thank the friends and neighbors who assisted Marilyn in her later years. The family will receive people at Becker Funeral Home in Westwood on Thursday, May 23, from 3 until 6 PM. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at Church of the Assumption on Friday, May 24 at 9:30 AM.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Emerson Public Library, 20 Palisade Ave, Emerson, NJ

www.becker-funeralhome.com
