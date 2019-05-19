|
Marilyn K. Forshay
Emerson - Marilyn K. Forshay, formerly of Emerson, died May 8. She was 86. Preceded in death by her husband of 51 yrs, Edward, her sister, Carol Ann, and her parents, Helen (Meyer) and Frederick. Marilyn is survived by four children, Christopher, Paul, Andrew, and Jeanne; her niece, Suzanne Wiggins and 10 grandchildren.
The Forshay family would like to thank the friends and neighbors who assisted Marilyn in her later years. The family will receive people at Becker Funeral Home in Westwood on Thursday, May 23, from 3 until 6 PM. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at Church of the Assumption on Friday, May 24 at 9:30 AM.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Emerson Public Library, 20 Palisade Ave, Emerson, NJ
