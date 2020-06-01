Marilyn K. Grapin Ph.D.
Marilyn K. Grapin, PHD

Marilyn K. Grapin, PHD passed away peacefully of natural causes at home in Fair Lawn on May 29, 2020 just shy of her 86th birthday. She is predeceased by her loving husband Donald Grapin and her sister Shirley Sarris. She is survived by her twin sister Arlene Aurnou, her children Michael Grapin (Barbara Grapin), Fern Grapin (Sebastian Dispenza, Jr.), Cori Grapin (Paul Wolff) , grandchildren Danielle Franks, Jonathan Franks, Sarah Wolff , Benjamin Wolff and her great grandchildren Dakota Franks, Layla and Lilith Palmer. She was the daughter of Reuben and Sarah Kopatz.

Marilyn had a life-long passion for learning and dedicated herself to the education of others. She had multiple degrees from William Paterson University, Fairleigh Dickenson University, and received her PHD from New York University. She taught at SUNY Empire College where she was a Professor in Technology, Math & Science and Western Civilization.

She traveled extensively with Donald and loved having big family gatherings. She was an avid reader and loved to do crossword puzzles.

Funeral will be private due to COVID restrictions. Those interested in making donations in memory of Marilyn can do so to The American Heart Association, Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps or the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Funeral services by Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel (Paramus, NJ).




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
