Marilyn K. (nee Kucak) Strus
Clifton - Marilyn K. (nee Kucak) Strus, 79, of Clifton, passed away on April 2, 2019. Born in Passaic, Mrs. Strus was raised in the Botany Village section of Clifton. She has been a Clifton resident most of her life. Mrs. Strus was respectful of her Creator and worshipped at many places throughout her life. Her houses of worship included Orthodox, Christian and most recently First Lutheran Church of Clifton. Mrs. Strus was a strong supporter of the public safety services including Police, Fire and EMS, especially the Clifton Fire Department. She was an animal lover who cared for many dogs and cats throughout her lifetime. Mrs. Strus was a caregiver to many and always put family first. She always had a smile and a kind word for all.
Survivors include: her beloved husband of 55 years, Peter; two devoted children, David P. Strus and his wife, Theresa and Christine Ann Camano and her husband, Dennis; her brother-in-law, Joseph Strus; and six grandchildren, David Robert, Lynzi Christine, Susana, Alexa, Bianca and Daniel.
Visiting will be held Friday from 3 to 7 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. The funeral service will be held Saturday 9:30 am at First Lutheran Church, 1337 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. Please meet directly at church. Interment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to First Lutheran Church. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.