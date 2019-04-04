Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
1337 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Strus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn K. (Kucak) Strus


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn K. (Kucak) Strus Obituary
Marilyn K. (nee Kucak) Strus

Clifton - Marilyn K. (nee Kucak) Strus, 79, of Clifton, passed away on April 2, 2019. Born in Passaic, Mrs. Strus was raised in the Botany Village section of Clifton. She has been a Clifton resident most of her life. Mrs. Strus was respectful of her Creator and worshipped at many places throughout her life. Her houses of worship included Orthodox, Christian and most recently First Lutheran Church of Clifton. Mrs. Strus was a strong supporter of the public safety services including Police, Fire and EMS, especially the Clifton Fire Department. She was an animal lover who cared for many dogs and cats throughout her lifetime. Mrs. Strus was a caregiver to many and always put family first. She always had a smile and a kind word for all.

Survivors include: her beloved husband of 55 years, Peter; two devoted children, David P. Strus and his wife, Theresa and Christine Ann Camano and her husband, Dennis; her brother-in-law, Joseph Strus; and six grandchildren, David Robert, Lynzi Christine, Susana, Alexa, Bianca and Daniel.

Visiting will be held Friday from 3 to 7 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. The funeral service will be held Saturday 9:30 am at First Lutheran Church, 1337 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. Please meet directly at church. Interment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to First Lutheran Church. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now