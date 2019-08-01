Services
Temple Sinai of Bergen County
1 Engle St
Tenafly, NJ 07670
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Temple Sinai of Bergen County
1 Engle Street
Tenafly, NJ
Tenafly - Marilyn Liebowitz, 82 years old of Tenafly, NJ died on July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Milton Liebowitz, devoted mother of Alan Liebowitz and his wife, Mindy, Sharon Liebowitz and her husband Winston, loving grandmother of Abby Liebowitz. Marilyn was a Development Officer for Columbia University, The Metropolitan Opera and The NY Philharmonic. Service 12 noon, Friday at Temple Sinai of Bergen County, 1 Engle Street, Tenafly, NJ. Memorial contributions may be given to Englewood Hospital or the Tenafly Senior Center.
