Services
Eden Memorial Chapels, Inc.
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(888) 700-3336
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Eden Memorial Chapels
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Miller Obituary
Marilyn Miller

Fort Lee - Miller, Marilyn, age 73, of Fort Lee, passed on Monday, March 2, 2020. Loving sister, aunt and cousin. Predeceased by her parents, Robert and Muriel.

The family will receive friends on March 8, 2020, at Eden Memorial Chapels, 327 Main Street, Fort Lee, N.J. (opposite the Fort Lee Library) for a service which will begin at 10:30 AM. Burial will take place following the service at Union Field Cemetery, Ridgewood, N.Y. For condolences, directions, or information www.Edenmemorial.com or call (201) 944-0100.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -