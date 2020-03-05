|
|
Marilyn Miller
Fort Lee - Miller, Marilyn, age 73, of Fort Lee, passed on Monday, March 2, 2020. Loving sister, aunt and cousin. Predeceased by her parents, Robert and Muriel.
The family will receive friends on March 8, 2020, at Eden Memorial Chapels, 327 Main Street, Fort Lee, N.J. (opposite the Fort Lee Library) for a service which will begin at 10:30 AM. Burial will take place following the service at Union Field Cemetery, Ridgewood, N.Y. For condolences, directions, or information www.Edenmemorial.com or call (201) 944-0100.