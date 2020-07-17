Marilyn Regina Loftus
Clifton - Marilyn (nee Schultz) Loftus, 89, of Clifton, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born in Jersey City, Mrs. Loftus resided in Clifton since 1953. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Clifton.
Mrs. Loftus was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Loftus in 1999; one son, William Loftus in 2013; and her sister, Carol Laux in 2006.
Survivors include: four sons, Richard Loftus (Shirley), Thomas Loftus (Laurie), Robert Loftus (Marilyn) and James Loftus; her daughter-in-law, Sheila Loftus; her brother, William Schultz; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Walsh (Luke), Kelly Helfrich (Andrew), Sean Loftus (Alexandra), David Loftus (Jaime), Megan Loftus, Daniel Loftus, Casey Loftus and Ryan Loftus; and three great-grandchildren who knew her as "GG", Mark, Brian and Lydia Walsh.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 9:15 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 797 Valley Road, Clifton. Interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. Due to current restrictions on allowable numbers (50) inside the funeral home, it is requested that those attending the visitation be courteous by limiting their time inside in order to allow others the opportunity to pay their respects as well. If so desired, please consider a contribution to St. Philip RC Church, 797 Valley Road, Clifton, NJ 07013 or Catholic Faith Network, PO Box 158, Uniondale, NY 11553. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com
for driving directions and online condolences.