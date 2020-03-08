|
Marilyn Ricker
Fort Lee - Marilyn Ricker, 91 years old, died Thursday, March 5th 2019. A long-time resident of Fort Lee NJ was born in West New York New Jersey. She graduated from Columbia University with a degree in Physical Education and had a long career on Wall Street working for Prudential Bache, TIAA/CREF and Moody's Investor Service as a debt analyst. Her business travels took her all over the world and started a lifelong love of world travel. After her retirement from business she spent her retirement years travelling the world with friends. She had a special love for the State of Alaska visiting six times. She was a devoted member of the Catholic church and was a past President of the Church of the Madonna of Fort Lee's Rosary Society. Her dedication to helping others was also exemplified by her service as a long-time volunteer at Englewood hospital. She is survived by her nephews William Croasdale and his wife Joan of Port St Lucie Florida and Robert Croasdale of Las Vegas Nevada. She is predeceased by her Parents Frank and Marie Ricker (Nee Axt) of Tenafly, her sister Jacqueline Croasdale and her husband William, Brother Robert Ricker and his wife Thelma (Nee Conti) and Sisters Geraldine Ricker and Geraldine Ricker. A funeral mass will be held Monday, March 9th at 11:00 at the Church of the Madonna in Fort Lee New Jersey with internment to follow at George Washington Cemetery in Paramus New Jersey. In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made in her name to Englewood Health Foundation.