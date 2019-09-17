|
Marilyn Ruth Skinn
Stratford, CT - Marilyn Ruth Skinn of Stratford, CT, formerly of Wayne, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019. She was 91 years old. Marilyn was born in Jersey City, NJ, in 1928. She later attended the New York College of Music, graduating in 1950 with a Bachelor's Degree in Music. She immediately began teaching piano, launching a career that would span over five decades.
Marilyn's world revolved around her two daughters, Suzanne (Stewart) and her husband Al, and Joanne (Hodge) and her husband Jack, as well as her two granddaughters, Molly Stewart and Megan Hodge. She cherished her rescued pets whom she loved so much, she loved nature and enjoyed working in her gardens, and her life was always, always filled with music. She played the organ at St. Michael's Church in Wayne for many years and also directed both the Junior and Senior choirs there. She was a beloved member of many organizations including the Passaic Valley Music Teachers Association, and the American Guild of Organists.
Marilyn was a strong and independent woman with a big heart who exuded kindness, always offering a smile and extending a hand to help. She followed her passion for teaching all of her life, touching countless other lives with her appreciation of, love for, and instruction of music.
A memorial service will be held for Marilyn on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at Christ Church, 400 Ramapo Avenue, Pompton Lakes, at 11:00 AM, during which time family and friends will have an opportunity to share their reflections and memories of Marilyn. The service will be immediately followed by a repast at The Brownstone, 351 West Broadway, Paterson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.