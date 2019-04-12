|
|
Marilyn Thompson
1/8/1945 - 4/12/2009
We think of you today, but that is
nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in
silence and often speak your name.
All we have are memories and your pictures in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which we'll never part. God has you in His arms, we have you in our hearts. We take great comfort in knowing that you and Dad are reunited and will never again be apart.
Love Always:
Corrine & Brian, Kevin & Rose, Hope & Greg, Monica & Mark, Jenna,
Lindsay, Alexa, Aidan, Mark & Nolan