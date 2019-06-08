|
Marilyn Wood Esposito
New Milford - Marilyn Wood Esposito, 69, of New Milford passed away peacefully on June 4th, 2019. Beloved wife to Robert, devoted mother to Robert Scott and Cheryl, dear sister to Dorothy Porkka of Park Ridge, predeceased by William Wood, her brother. Born in Teaneck and raised in Bergenfield. Marilyn graduated Magna Cum Laude with her B.S. in Mathematics from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1971, and moved to New Milford shortly after marrying. Marilyn was a Data systems engineer with New Jersey Bell until 1983 when she took an early retirement to raise her children. Active in her community, she served as New Milford's Girl Scout Manager. She was passionate about knitting, crocheting, quilting and gardening. The family will receive relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, on Sunday, June 9th from 6pm-9pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 10th at 11:00 am.
