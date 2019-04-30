|
Marilynn F. (nee Wauters) Romano
Jersey City - Marilynn F. (nee Wauters) Romano 82, died suddenly after a brief illness on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Mrs. Romano was born and raised in Jersey City. After meeting and marrying her sweetheart, Anthony, they had resided in North Bergen before planting roots in Lyndhurst, NJ in 1959, and have been residents ever since. Marilynn was very active in Lyndhurst, a member of the Women's Volleyball League, a Rosarian of Mount Carmel Church, a member of the South Bergen Mental Health Guild and member and past president of the Lyndhurst Historical Society. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Anthony G. Romano, who recently died in January. She is survived by her loving daughters, Lisa Romano Slamiak & her husband, Joseph, Donna Leston & her husband, Daniel and Marilynn Romano, by her dear grandchildren, Jennifer Picillo, and her husband, Bill, and Anthony Caruso, by her great granddaughters, Olivia and Chloe. Marilynn is also survived by her sisters, Anne Wisniewski, Barbara Luckenbach and her husband Richie, sister in law, Lucille Scerbo and her husband Gus, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4 to 8PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10AM, then to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lyndhurst where at 11AM a funeral mass will be offered. Entombment, Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Please visit us at
