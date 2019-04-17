|
Marilynn F. Snyder
Westwood - Marilynn F., 80, of Westwood, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019. Marilynn is survived by her children Valerie Rivera, Gregory Henig and Jennifer Hughes; her daughter in-law Dawn Henig; her grandchildren Dustin, Karley, Matthew, Colin, Jackson, Kaitlyn and Daniel; her sister Virginia Whitney as well as her dear partner Charles Vuolo and their beloved dog Gizmo. She is predeceased by her son Jeffrey Henig and brother Alton Fox. Marilynn loved nothing more than spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. Services were held privately, a memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. The family requests no flowers, but memorial contributions can be made in Marilynn and Jeffrey Henig's names to (Stjude.org/Donate) or an organization of your choice. Please share fond memories and condolences at Becker-Funeralhome.com