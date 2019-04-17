Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilynn Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilynn F. Snyder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilynn F. Snyder Obituary
Marilynn F. Snyder

Westwood - Marilynn F., 80, of Westwood, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019. Marilynn is survived by her children Valerie Rivera, Gregory Henig and Jennifer Hughes; her daughter in-law Dawn Henig; her grandchildren Dustin, Karley, Matthew, Colin, Jackson, Kaitlyn and Daniel; her sister Virginia Whitney as well as her dear partner Charles Vuolo and their beloved dog Gizmo. She is predeceased by her son Jeffrey Henig and brother Alton Fox. Marilynn loved nothing more than spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. Services were held privately, a memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. The family requests no flowers, but memorial contributions can be made in Marilynn and Jeffrey Henig's names to (Stjude.org/Donate) or an organization of your choice. Please share fond memories and condolences at Becker-Funeralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now