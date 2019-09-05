Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Marinko "Mario" Stanin

Marinko "Mario" Stanin Obituary
Marinko "Mario" Stanin

Demarest - The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Marinko "Mario" Stanin, who passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Brother Stanin was initiated into Local 164 in 1971, and was an IBEW member for 48 years. Visitation will be on Friday, September 6th at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive, Tenafly, NJ 07670 from 3-8 pm. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 10:00 am at St. Therese Church in Cresskill, New Jersey. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.

Fraternally,

Thomas J. Sullivan

President
