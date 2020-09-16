1/1
Mario Battaglia
Mario Battaglia

South Hackensack - Mario Battaglia, of South Hackensack, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Born in Vittoria Sicily, to Giombattista and Rosa Impoco Battaglia, he came to this country in 1957 and settled in Hackensack where he lived for a short period of time prior to moving to South Hackensack. He founded MBC Food Machinery Corp. of Hackensack in 1965 and was the inventor of frozen filled pasta machinery for which he held many patents. He enjoyed his love of life by the traveling with family, friend, and spending time cooking in the kitchen. Beloved husband for 64 years of Rosa Piccitto Battaglia. Devoted father of Rosanna Brugger and her husband Gary of South Hackensack, Liliana Guilianti and her husband Christopher of Paramus, and John Battaglia and his wife Kelly of Westwood. Cherished grandfather of Christina and her fiancé Joseph, Michelle and her husband Anthony, Michael, Nicole and her husband Joseph, Kevin, Marissa and her fiancé Sergio, Gina and her fiancé Keith, and Cynthia. Adored great grandfather of Valentina, and Giavana. Dearest brother of the late Giovanni and Salvatore.He is also survived by sister-in-laws Fina and Rosetta Battaglia and many beloved nieces and nephews. The funeral on Friday, September 18th, at 9:45 AM, from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 49 Vreeland Avenue, Hackensack with burial following at Hackensack Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 - 8 PM. To send condolences, directions or further information visit gentilefunerlserice.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
