Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R. C. Church
East Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Resources
Gilboa, NY - Mario Di Rubba, 53, of Gilboa, NY for six years and formerly of East Rutherford, passed away on August 18, 2019. For 28 years, he was a welder for Metal Hose Fabricators in Clifton until 2012. Mario loved the outdoors especially fishing and hunting. He was an avid Giants fan and enjoyed the company of his friends. Beloved father of Stephanie Brizzolara and Michael Di Rubba. Devoted son of Emanuele "Manny" Di Rubba and Cathy (nee Carusone) Di Rubba. Dear brother of Antony Di Rubba and his wife Giuseppa. Caring uncle of Antony, Christopher and Michael. Dear husband of Andrea (nee Nagy) Di Rubba. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 9:30 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R. C. Church, East Rutherford at 10:00 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
