|
|
Mario J. DiNapoli
Fort Lee - Mario J. DiNapoli on August 28, 2019 of Fort Lee, N.J., previously of Ramsey, Paramus, and Long Beach Island, age 84.
Mario was born on July 31, 1935 in West New York, N.J. and was Vice-President of Pfizer in New York City for 42 years.
Beloved husband of almost 56 years to Gail (nee) Popko. Devoted father to Susan and Arjay Pedalino, Nancy and Doug Jones, Karen and John Lagana and John and Lucia DiNapoli. Dear brother to Madeline Garramone, the late Domenic DiNapoli and Marianna DiNapoli.
He will be dearly missed by his 13 grandchildren: Amanda, Nicholas, Brandon Michael, Julia, Starleigh, Alexis, Tyler, Kendall, Mario, Giovanna, Silvanna, and Vincenza.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00am thence to Madonna R.C. Church in Fort Lee, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00am. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Friday 2-9pm.
www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com