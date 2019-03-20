|
|
Mario Martin Giangola
Hackettstown - Mario Martin Giangola, 91, of Hackettstown, NJ, formerly of Closter, NJ, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 18, 2019, after fierce battles with several illnesses.
Born November 11, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Mario and Angelina (LaBriola) Giangola, Mario was pre-deceased by the love of his life, his wife Carmela (Lupardi) Giangola, in April 2016. Prior to moving to Heath Village in Hackettstown in 2012, Mario was a proud resident of Closter for nearly 60 years, where he was the owner of Mario's Hairstyling and Profiles Hair Design. Mario is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law: Terry and George Johnson of Hardyston, NJ and Fernandina Beach, FL, Denise and Timothy Kile of Eldersburg, MD and Myrtle Beach, SC, and Marion and Scott Witte of Flanders, NJ; six grandchildren: Matthew and Rebecca Johnson of Lubbock, TX, Steven Obusek of Brooklyn, NY, Michael and Danielle Johnson of Ringwood, NJ, Gabrielle Obusek of Washington, DC, and Cassandra Witte and Madelyn Witte of Flanders, NJ. A great grandchild, Christopher Russell Johnson, was born March 17, 2019. Mario is also survived by his aunt, Rita LaBriola Fox of Drexel Park, PA, and his brothers- and sisters-in-law Anthony and Lorraine Lupardi of Closter, Philomena and Dino Ippolito of West Haven, CT, and Ann and Richard DeVenezia of Mountain Lakes, NJ, along with 19 beloved nieces and nephews.
A 1945 graduate of West Philadelphia H.S., Mario was drafted into the Army in 1945; he entered the U.S. Army Band School in Petersburg, VA, and then deployed to Germany as an Infantryman and served until his Honorable Discharge in 1946. A gifted trumpet player, Mario played the trumpet from age 11 and performed with the Glenn Miller Band, and later with the Northern Valley Association of Retired Businessmen.
Mario was dedicated to his community and served as a leader and volunteer. A lifetime member of the LIONS Club, he worked countless fund-raisers and projects, such as the Auction, Pancake Breakfasts, Camp Marcella for the Blind, the Bandshell at Memorial Field, and the Belskie Museum at the Closter Library. He was a Charter Member of the Knights of Columbus, was a founder of the Closter Blood Bank, and a parishioner at St. Mary's, Closter, and Our Lady of the Mountain, Long Valley, Catholic Churches. In 2014, Mario was the first person over age 50 to undergo an experimental procedure for insulinoma resolution at Mount Sinai Medical Center in NY; he wanted others to know that age should not be a fear factor in seeking medical treatments.
Mario never met a stranger and had many dear friends. He immersed himself in many activities at Heath Village, particularly growing the bocce experience for all, cooking for and entertaining his friends, Men's Club, and cultivating a prolific vegetable garden and peach trees. A model of the Greatest Generation, he was a proud man who treasured his independence and missed his wife deeply. He will be remembered by all for his sense of humor, his integrity, a deep sense of family, and his endless curiosity in learning new things--from bowling to fishing to photography to golfing--whatever he chose to learn, he perfected.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Scala Memorial Home, 124 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Mountain Catholic Church, 2 East Springfield Rd, Long Valley, NJ, with interment at St. Vincent the Martyr Cemetery, Shunpike Rd & Noe Ave, Madison, NJ. For those wishing to make a donation, please consider The Mario Giangola Memorial Music Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 409, Flanders, NJ 07836.