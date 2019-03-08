|
Mario Norcia
Garfield - Mario Norcia, age 86, of Garfield passed away on March 6, 2019. Mario is survived by his children Mary Jane and Joseph Norcia, and nephew Vincent Norcia and his wife Lisa, his great nephews Christian Norcia and his wife Erin, Brent Norcia and his wife Kerri, Stephen Norcia and his wife Daniella, his great niece Luana Norcia and his great-great nieces & nephews Alex, Julia, Grace, Spencer and Matthew. He is predeceased in life by his brother Nicola Norcia.
Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street, Saddle Brook NJ. Visitation and gathering hours at the funeral home on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4-8 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10:15AM. Entombment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.