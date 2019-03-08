Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kugler Community Home For Funerals
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:15 AM
at the funeral home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Norcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Norcia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mario Norcia Obituary
Mario Norcia

Garfield - Mario Norcia, age 86, of Garfield passed away on March 6, 2019. Mario is survived by his children Mary Jane and Joseph Norcia, and nephew Vincent Norcia and his wife Lisa, his great nephews Christian Norcia and his wife Erin, Brent Norcia and his wife Kerri, Stephen Norcia and his wife Daniella, his great niece Luana Norcia and his great-great nieces & nephews Alex, Julia, Grace, Spencer and Matthew. He is predeceased in life by his brother Nicola Norcia.

Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street, Saddle Brook NJ. Visitation and gathering hours at the funeral home on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4-8 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 10:15AM. Entombment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.