Mario Piccitto
Elmwood Park - Mario, 93, formerly of Elmwood Park, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Beloved husband to the late Delia (Piccione) Piccitto. Devoted father of Diane Golden (Thomas) and Louise D'Amato (Jim). Treasured grandfather to Nicholas, Brian, Marlaina and Alex. Visitation on Friday March 6, 2020 from 5 - 8 PM.
Funeral Service at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
