Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Mario Piccitto Obituary
Mario Piccitto

Elmwood Park - Mario, 93, formerly of Elmwood Park, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Beloved husband to the late Delia (Piccione) Piccitto. Devoted father of Diane Golden (Thomas) and Louise D'Amato (Jim). Treasured grandfather to Nicholas, Brian, Marlaina and Alex. Visitation on Friday March 6, 2020 from 5 - 8 PM.

Funeral Service at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
