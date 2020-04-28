|
Spina, Mario, 98 of Lyndhurst, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Mr. Spina was born in Abruzzi, Italy and has lived in Lyndhurst his whole life. Mario was an Army Veteran, serving during World War II from 1942 to 1946. He was a machinist and glass syringe maker, working for Becton Dickinson of East Rutherford for over 40 years, retiring in 1984. He enjoyed gardening, college sports, working around the house and trips to Atlantic City. Mario liked to cook and spend time with his family. Mario was predeceased by his beloved wife, Vita (nee Morano) Spina in 2003. He is survived by his loving children, Gale Morganti and her husband, Michael and Gary Spina and his wife, Denise, by his dear grandchildren, Matthew and Michael W. Morganti, Tara Kempf and Rene Melleno and great granddaughters, Alexis, Gia, Guliana, April, Kacey, Emily and Sofia.
Private burial under the direction of Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please express your condolences to the Spina family by using our Tribute Wall on our website nazarememorialhome.com