Services
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
201-487-3050
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church
Maywood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mario Trovini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mario Trovini


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mario Trovini Obituary
Mario Trovini

Hackensack - Trovini, Mario, 84 on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born in Ripi, Italy, he lived in Hackensack, NJ for over 65 years. Beloved husband of 35 years to Nancy M. (nee Nersesian). Devoted father of Maria Trovini and Vincent P. Trovini and his wife, Lori Ann. Cherished grandfather of Cassandra Marie and Gabriella Lauren.

As a self-taught entrepreneur, he was the owner and president of Diana Asphalt Co. in Hackensack. Funeral from Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood on Friday, April 12 at 9:30AM. Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church, Maywood at 10AM. Entombment to follow. Visiting Thursday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9PM. In lieu of flowers donations to or the s Project would be appreciated. Visit trinkafaustini.com for directions and online condolences.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now