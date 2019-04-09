|
|
Mario Trovini
Hackensack - Trovini, Mario, 84 on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born in Ripi, Italy, he lived in Hackensack, NJ for over 65 years. Beloved husband of 35 years to Nancy M. (nee Nersesian). Devoted father of Maria Trovini and Vincent P. Trovini and his wife, Lori Ann. Cherished grandfather of Cassandra Marie and Gabriella Lauren.
As a self-taught entrepreneur, he was the owner and president of Diana Asphalt Co. in Hackensack. Funeral from Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave., Maywood on Friday, April 12 at 9:30AM. Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church, Maywood at 10AM. Entombment to follow. Visiting Thursday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9PM. In lieu of flowers donations to or the s Project would be appreciated. Visit trinkafaustini.com for directions and online condolences.