Marion A. Branagan
Toms River - Branagan, Marion A., 87, died Saturday December 21, 2019. Born in Hoboken to Mary and Thomas Walsh. She was employed for over 35 years by Hudson United Bank. Loving mother to Maureen Penniplede and son in law John. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Frances Schaffhauser and brother in law George. Marion's enormous pride in and love for her family was nearly matched by her pride in her Irish Heritage, and love for all things Irish, especially the music. She will be greatly missed by her family, and the friends she made on her journey through life. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday December 30, 2019 10:00 AM, at Our Lady's Chapel, in Our lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, 1 Passaic St., Ridgewood. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Arrangements Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood.