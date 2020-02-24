|
|
Marion A. Gelewski (nee Seilheimer)
Hasbrouck Heights - Marion A. Gelewski (nee Seilheimer) 91, of Hasbrouck Heights, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. Born in Passaic to the late Otto and Marion Seilheimer.
Before retiring, Marion was a clerical worker for Bendix Aviation in Teterboro. Previously, she was a saleswoman for Woolworth's in Hackensack, a bank teller at Wood-Ridge National Bank in Wood-Ridge and then at National Community Bank in Rochelle Park, a secretary and bookkeeper for Steve Gelewski & Sons, Inc. and a clerk at H.P. Mayer in Hackensack. Marion was active in the Girl Scouts and then became a troop leader in Hasbrouck Heights.
Beloved wife of the late Frank Gelewski. Devoted mother of Frank P. Gelewski and his late wife Katherine, Neal Gelewski and Donna Halpin and her husband Vincent. Dear sister of the late Charles Seilheimer, Barbara Clashen and Lois Griffith. Loving grandmother of Gregory Gelewski and his wife Dena, Adele Sweeten, Daniel Halpin and Christopher Halpin. Cherished great grandmother of Aaron and Adam Sweeten, Hayden, Nathan and Helena Gelewski. Marion enjoyed vacationing in Canada at their home that she and her husband Frank built. She was an avid bowler, gardener, cook and loved to line dance.
Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, February 28th at 11 AM. Reverend Susan Nelson-Colaneri officiating. Interment following at Maple Grove Park Cemetery, Hackensack. Visitation Thursday, February 27th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Adler Aphasia Center 60 West Hunter Ave. Maywood, NJ 07607 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com