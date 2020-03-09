|
Marion A. Kankowski
Fort Lee - Marion A. Kankowski (nee Abruzzo) longtime resident of Fort Lee, New Jersey passed away on Friday, March 6, quietly in her sleep. The elder of two children of John and Alvina Abruzzo, Marion grew up in West New York, New Jersey. Marion worked for New York Telephone until she married her beloved Stanley in 1949.
Marion became a stay-at-home mother to raiser her two children, Stanley John and Marianne. In 1956 the family moved to Fort Lee.
A lifelong practicing Catholic, Marion was a communicant at St. Nicholas RC Church. Active in church organizations Marion taught CCD, was a member of the Parish Council, a member of the Rosary Society, a Eucharistic Minister and sang in the church choir.
Her children grown Marion returned to work, this time at New Jersey Bell Telephone later Bell Atlantic.
Marion was pre-deceased by her husband Stanley, but is survived by her son Stanley John and his wife Laura Mylott, her daughter Marianne Spinola and her husband Stanley Michael and their three children Stanley John, Suzanne and Caroline. Marion is also survived by her brother John, thirteen nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and grand nephews. For years Marion and Stanley have been especially close to their pastor and friend Rev. Antonio daSilva. Visiting Wednesday 10- 11:30 at the Frank Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian funeral home 327 Main Street Fort Lee. Funeral mass Wednesday 12 noon St. Nicholas RC Church. For more information 201 944-0100 or frankpatti.com