Marion Agnes LaRoccaFort Lee, N.J - Marion Agnes LaRocca (nee) Soell on October 29, 2020 of Fort Lee, N.J., age 91.Marion was born on March 6, 1929 in Jersey City, N.J. and was a graduate of N.J. City University with a BS in Health Education. She worked as a registered nurse at Jersey City Medical Center. Marion was also a loving homemaker and had a beautiful trained operatic voice and enjoyed singing for her family.Beloved wife of 66 years to Ralph.Devoted mother to John and his wife LeeAnn and Carol LaRocca.Adored grandmother to Carly, Noelle and Olivia.Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020at 8:30am thence to St. Nicholas R.C. Church Palisades Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30am.Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Monday 4-8pm.