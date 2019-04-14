Services
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Marion Caroline Oliveri Obituary
Marion Caroline Oliveri

Northvale - Marion Caroline Oliveri, (née Verlini) 99, formerly of Northvale and Florida, went to be with her Lord on April 8 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Oliveri Sr.; they shared 50 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Anthony Oliveri Jr. (Jane), Loretta Bleier (John), proud grandmother of Lisa Vreeland (Kurt), Jesse Keegan, Dana Oliveri, Blake Bleier. Adoring great-grandmother of Ryan Vreeland, loving sister-in-law of Patricia Oliver, and many nieces, nephews and extended family which she cherished. Loving sibling of the late, Elizabeth D'Arcy-Clarke, and Richard Verlini II, and broken-hearted great-grandmother of predeceased Robert J. Vreeland.

Born March 18, 1920 in Teaneck New Jersey she was the daughter of Emma (née Manzo) and Richard J Verlini Sr. She graduated from Teaneck High School in 1937 and secretarial school on Wall Street in 1938. Always a valued employee her favorite position was serving and being surrounded by children in the Northvale Public Schools where she was secretary from 1963-1984.

Marion an active member of her community, was a member/volunteer for many organizations. Among the many organizations she served and positions she held were: Northvale Ambulance Corps; Eucharistic minister; President of Norwood/Northvale Woman's Club; Membership Chairman of the NJ Federation Woman's Club; Hospice and Hospital volunteer; President of the Northvale Golden Age Club; and The Red Hats Club.

Marion's joy in life was her family. Her family felt her most endearing quality was making everyone feel welcome in her home. There were no strangers at Marion's table; everyone became family. She will be well remembered for her huge trays of Christmas cookies.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, April 23 at 10 AM at St. Anthony's Church, Northvale with entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, Washington Twp. Visiting hours are Monday, April 22, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).

Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to "Robby's Rabbits". Founded by Marion's granddaughter Lisa and her husband Kurt in memory of their son Robby.

Robbys Rabbits places stuffed rabbits in the aching arms of newly bereaved parents. If desired, alternatively, one may bring a new stuffed animal to the funeral home. (Robby's Rabbits, PO Box 31, Haworth)

"A happy heart makes the face cheerful." (Proverbs 15:13) All will remember Marion's most noted attribute, her beautiful smile shining from her happy heart. At Marion's request, please be joyful and celebrate with her family her long life, well lived. Let us all smile a little more whenever we think of her.

Download Now