Marion Colonno
Waldwick - Marion Colonno, 93, of Waldwick, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born in New York City, she lived in Allendale before moving to Waldwick 40 years ago. She was the social director for Tamaron community in Waldwick for many years. She is survived by her son Richard Colonno of Tiburon, CA, Craig Colonno of Des Moines, IA and James Colonno of Aruba, her 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her 3 siblings Thomas, Rudy and Isabella. She was predeceased by Vincent in 1976. The family will receive friends on Sunday 2 - 4 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 10:30 am at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Paterson. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion's memory can be made to the Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 North Van Dien,. Ridgewood, NJ 07450.