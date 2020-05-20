Marion Davis



Riverdale - Marion Davis (Gillman) passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA to Robert and Laura (Treat) Gillman, Marion worked for 20 years as a paste-up artist for the Suburban Trends Newspaper of Riverdale and Butler. She was a resident of Riverdale for 64 years. Marion was a founding member of the New Jersey Choral Society for more than 25 years, along with her husband Gordon. They were members of the Bloomingdale United Methodist Church for 64 years where they were active in the church choir, women's and men's groups, and family activities. Upon her retirement in 1989, Marion and Gordon traveled extensively throughout the United States with Senior Tours and ultimately were able to visit all of the 50 states as well as many Canadian Provinces. Marion and Gordon were active members of the Riverdale seniors where she served most recently as Secretary and Co-Chair of the Trip Committee, as well as the Butler XYZ Club. Marion was an excellent cook and baker, an exemplary mother, and a much-loved grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor, and friend. Sadly missed and greatly loved by everyone who knew her, Marion's legacy will live on forever.



Marion is survived by her daughter Cynthia Davis of Pompton Lakes; her son Randy and his wife Genny of East Earl, PA; five grandchildren: Matthew McKee, David McKee, Kiera McKee, Paul Smith, and Rebecca Coyle; nine great-grandchildren, and her sister Ruth Williams of New Milford, CT. Marion was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Gordon (2015) and her daughter, Diane McKee (2014).



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Gordon Davis Scholarship Fund in care of Bloomingdale United Methodist Church, 65 Main Street, Bloomingdale, NJ 07403.



Private interment was held at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. under the direction of Richards Funeral Home in Riverdale, NJ.









