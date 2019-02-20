Services
St Peter the Apostle Church
445 5th Ave
River Edge, NJ 07661
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Church
River Edge, NJ
River Edge - REILLY, Marion F. (nee Treger), 91, of River Edge formerly of Cliffside Park passed away on February 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter P. Reilly, Jr. Devoted mother of Patricia Agresta and husband Rudy, Timothy Reilly and wife Carol, Catherine Garry and husband Timothy, Christie Coyle and husband John. Loving grandmother of Patrick, Joseph, Timothy, Angelene, Andrew, Jeffrey, Gregory, John, Daniel, Colleen, Julie, Emily and Bridget. Marion was a faithful parishioner for over 60 years of St. Peter the Apostle Church, River Edge. A 9:30am funeral mass will take place at St. Peter the Apostle Church, River Edge on Thursday, February 21st. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America, dementiasociety.org. To view Marion's tribute page please visit volkleber.com.
