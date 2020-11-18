Marion F. Sweeney
Carmel, IN - Marion F. Sweeney (Daly), age 92, died on November 9, 2020 in Carmel Indiana with her son at her bedside. She was born in White Plains, NY on June 4th, 1928, and resided in Ridgewood and Waldwick, NJ before moving to Carmel, IN in 2017. She received a bachelor's degree at Ramapo College and worked in Chicago before becoming a mother to three children. Her hobbies included painting, photography, writing and traveling with her husband. She was also an active member in her community and was passionate about her work with the American Red Cross. She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood and St. Elizabeth RC Church, Wyckoff. In 1950 she married the love of her life, John Sweeney in St. Patrick's Cathedral and was married for 67 years. Marion is survived by her sister and brother in law, Hanna and Robert Perutz of Greenbrae, CA, son and daughter in law, Dan and Jane Sweeney of Carmel, IN and her son in law Peter Lodewick of Johns Creek, GA. Also left to carry on Marion's legacy are her five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Marion was predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Bridget Daly, brother Dan Daly, husband, John Sweeney, son and daughter in law Jack and Donese Sweeney, and daughter Elizabeth "Dede" Lodewick. Arrangements by Indiana Funeral Care, indianafuneralcare.com
