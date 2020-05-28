Marion G. Murphy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion G. Murphy

Marion G. Murphy, 96, of Milford Manor, formerly a long time resident of Bloomingdale, passed away on May 27, 2020.

Marion is survived by her daughter, Sheila Riscinti and her husband Tony; her son in-law, Ben Beek; and her grandchildren, Toniann Chanatsky and her husband Gary, Kevin Riscinti, and Brian Beek. She was predeceased by her husband, Edwin; her brothers, James and Bubby Cox; and her sister, Jean Higgins.

A graveside service will be held privately on Monday, June 1 at Clover Leaf Memorial Park. Arrangements by the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
Clover Leaf Memorial Park.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved