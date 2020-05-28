Marion G. Murphy



Marion G. Murphy, 96, of Milford Manor, formerly a long time resident of Bloomingdale, passed away on May 27, 2020.



Marion is survived by her daughter, Sheila Riscinti and her husband Tony; her son in-law, Ben Beek; and her grandchildren, Toniann Chanatsky and her husband Gary, Kevin Riscinti, and Brian Beek. She was predeceased by her husband, Edwin; her brothers, James and Bubby Cox; and her sister, Jean Higgins.



A graveside service will be held privately on Monday, June 1 at Clover Leaf Memorial Park. Arrangements by the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store