Marion H. Carlos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion H Carlos

CARLOS, Marion H., 81, of Emerson, NJ, passed away on Saturday, May 16th, 2020. Marion is survived by her beloved children Gail, Patricia Metz, Thomas and his wife Jean, and Joseph; her 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband William. She was a long time member and former president of the Emerson Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid bowler and homemaker. Please share fond memories, condolences and check on memorial services TBA at Becker-Funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 18 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved