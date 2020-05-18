Marion H Carlos
CARLOS, Marion H., 81, of Emerson, NJ, passed away on Saturday, May 16th, 2020. Marion is survived by her beloved children Gail, Patricia Metz, Thomas and his wife Jean, and Joseph; her 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband William. She was a long time member and former president of the Emerson Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid bowler and homemaker. Please share fond memories, condolences and check on memorial services TBA at Becker-Funeralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 18 to May 23, 2020.