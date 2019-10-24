|
Marion Harriet (Vreeland) Gooding
Marion Harriet (Vreeland) Gooding, age 99, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 at Maywood Center for Health and Rehabilitation, Maywood, NJ. She had been a longtime resident of Hackensack, NJ.
Mrs. Gooding was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Harry G. Gooding, Jr.; her brother John Vreeland and his wife, Artie; and her sister Dorothy (Vreeland) McGuinness and her husband, Ed. Mrs. Gooding is survived by her three children, Harry (Barbara) Gooding of Prescott, AZ; Barbara J. Gooding of Mahwah, NJ; and Linda (John) Ottstadt of Hackensack, NJ. She also leaves behind her six grandchildren, Elisabeth (Rory) Crooks, Steven (Lauren) Gooding, Kristen (Eric) Tinson, Melissa Ottstadt, John Ottstadt, and Christopher Ottstadt; and six great-grandchildren, Ryan Crooks, Daniel Crooks, Clara Tinson, Charles Tinson, Emily Gooding and Claire Gooding. Mrs. Gooding is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Gooding was born on February 8, 1920 in Rutherford, NJ. She was the second oldest child born to the late Walter A. and Amelia (Kuhl) Vreeland. After graduating from high school, she attended and graduated from Hackensack Hospital School of Nursing and received her certification as a registered nurse in 1944. She was a veteran of World War II, having been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Army Nurse Corps in February 1945. She was awarded the American Campaign Ribbon, EAME Campaign Ribbon, World War II Victory Ribbon, and Unit Meritorious Service Plaques for her military service. Following her marriage in 1945, she worked as a registered nurse at Hackensack Hospital and then spent many years as a private duty nurse. After receiving her BA degree in health education and school nursing from Jersey City State College in 1967, she began a career as a health teacher at Teaneck High School, eventually teaching at Thomas Jefferson Junior High in Teaneck. She retired from teaching in 1987. Mrs. Gooding enjoyed reading, watching the Hallmark television series, and spending time with her family. She spent the last few months of her life under the care of hospice at Maywood Center for Health and Rehabilitation.
Friends and family are invited to gather on Monday, October 28, 2019 beginning at 10 AM followed by a memorial service from 11 AM to noon at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601. A burial service with full military honors will be held following the memorial service at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, 234 Paramus Rd., Paramus, NJ 07652 at 1 PM. A reception will follow immediately after the burial. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Gooding's memory may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or further information visit :
www.gentilefuneralservice.com