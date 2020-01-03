|
Marion Jones
Ridgewood - Marion Danforth Jones (nee Toan) of Ridgewood died peacefully on January 1, 2020 in the presence of her husband and her hospice volunteer. Marion was born on February 20, 1942 in Gotham Hospital, NYC to Ethel and Arthur Toan. Marion is survived by her husband, Robert B. Jones, her son Nicholas Tyner, her daughter Kim Tyner, her two grandsons, Ben and Finn Tyner and her brother Donald Toan.
In 2006 John O'Donohue, an Irish poet and philosopher, asked a question that turned Marion's life around. "What do you think happens to your un-lived lives," he asked. After a pause, he added that his belief is that our lives "travel right along side of us, and that we can pick them up at any time." It was then, after a rewarding career in the healing arts as a psychotherapist, that Marion decided to "pick up" where her life left off some three decades before, as an artist.
To her delight, life unfolded just the way O'Donohue describes when he wrote, "I would love to live like a river flows . . . carried by the surprise of its own unfolding."
In Marion's words: "Inspiration for my paintings comes from many sources. . . childhood years spent moving from place to place (Georgia, Florida, Venezuela, New York, Colorado and New Jersey), the shapes and decoration of southwestern native American pottery, the strong forms and colors in Georgia O'Keeffe, Mark Rothko and Nuala Clarke's paintings, the people I was privileged to know and assist as a psychotherapist; my fine arts studies at the University of Colorado (BFA) and additional training to prepare me to teach art, not to mention my teaching art to Navajo children hospitalized for tuberculosis, in the audiovisual department at the University, as an assistant art director at McGraw Hill, a volunteer illustrator for the nursery school my children attended, and a freelance artist before my sojourn into the healing areas via graduate education and post-graduate training at Columbia University.
In January of 2009 Marion was diagnosed with a GBM brain tumor, which gave her a life expectancy of about a year. She lost most of her use of language. Marion was a survivor, living eleven years post surgery, which so rare for GBM patients. Her art became a means of emotional expression and a source of great joy. In December of 2019, Marion was admitted to Valley Hospice Care .
A memorial service in celebration of Marion's life has been scheduled for Thursday, January 23 at 11:30 a.m. The service will be held at the Unitarian Society of Ridgewood, 113 Cottage Place in Ridgewood. Marion requested that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to either the Marion and Robert Jones Endowment Fund at Children's Aid and Family Services in Paramus or The Unitarian Society of Ridgewood.