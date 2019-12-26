Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Marion Frederick
Marion Kerr Frederick


1923 - 2019
Marion Kerr Frederick Obituary
Marion Kerr Frederick

Vero Beach, FL - Marion Kerr Frederick, 95, of Oak Harbor, Vero Beach, Florida, passed away Saturday, December 14th, 2019, at her home.

Born in Montclair, New Jersey to the late Agnes Jamieson Kerr and Arthur Melvin Kerr, she attended Montclair public schools, graduating from Montclair High School in 1941. In 1943, she graduated from Bennett Junior College, Millbrook, New York. She later attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority.

While working at Cannon Mills in New York City, she met William E. Frederick. They were married in 1952, ultimately enjoying a long and happy marriage until Bill's passing in 2016.They raised their 3 children in Montclair.

Throughout her life, Marion was actively engaged in her community, serving on the boards of local hospitals, as well as on several parent-teacher associations of her children's schools. She was active with the Montclair Junior League, eventually serving as its President.

She was Chairman for two United Way telethons, answered phones for a local helpline service, and was Chairman of the Montclair Garden Club.

Marion was a successful business woman. She attended the New York School of Interior Design, and founded Wortman and Frederick, an interior decorating company, in 1965. She was involved in the Bellmont Investment Association for over 40 years.

Highly regarded by her friends as a "hostess with the mostest", she was known for her style and elegance and loved to entertain. Her attention to detail ensured the success of every social gathering in which she was involved.

Mim and Bill Frederick originally retired to Sea Island, Georgia. They later moved to Vero Beach, Florida, where a dozen of their Montclair friends had also retired.

She is survived by her three children: daughter Kerrie, of Trimble, MO; son William Jr,(Elizabeth) of Beverly, MA; daughter Dale (Ed) of London, England, as well as grandchildren Elizabeth, Reilly and Samuel.

Interment will be at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Upper Montclair, NJ, where services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to The , 2800 Aurora Rd., Melbourne, FL 32935 or to VNA Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

An online guestbook is available at ww.strunkfuneralhome.com.
