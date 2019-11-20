|
|
Marion L. Rippe
Upper Saddle River - Marion L. Rippe, age 88, of Upper Saddle River, on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born in Hoboken, Marion was raised in Manhattan, later moving to Brooklyn and then Glen Rock. In 1976, she became a resident of Upper Saddle River.
Throughout her life, Marion worked as a telephone operator and later became the owner of Town Deli in Glen Rock. Marion was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glen Rock.
Marion was the beloved wife of Fred Rippe. Loving mother of Thomas Rippe of Brooklyn, NY and Alan Rippe and his wife Patricia of Park Ridge. Grandmother of Zachary Rippe and Maia Rippe. Sister of Gertrude Herbold and her husband Werner. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM meeting at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 233 S. Highwood Avenue, Glen Rock. Interment of ashes will follow at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 233 South Highwood Avenue, Glen Rock, NJ 07452. (www.browningforshay.com)