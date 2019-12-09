|
|
Marion Louise Chumbley
Marion Louise Chumbley, born January 28, 1958, passed on December 4, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Marion was born in Weehawken, NJ and raised in Ridgefield Park, NJ. She graduated from Ridgefield Park High School in 1976. At age sixteen, Marion volunteered as a Candy Striper at Hackensack Hospital. She became a fulltime staff member and served as a Unit Clerk in excess of thirty years. In 2012, Marion relocated to Missouri Valley, Iowa. She resided in Harrison County until her death.
Marion has a kind, generous, compassionate, loving soul. She enjoyed baking and creating holiday candy for family and friends. Additionally, Marion crocheted blankets and scarfs for her family members and friends. She enjoyed coloring and was a huge fan of Country Music, especially Alan Jackson.
Marion is now in the company of those beloved family members who preceded her including her father, Leonard (Red) Chumbley; her mother, Marion E. Chumbley; in addition to grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Marion is survived by her sister Patricia Chumbley of Missouri Valley, Iowa; her sister Dorothy Otero and brother-in-law Daniel Otero of Rahway, NJ; her brother John Chumbley and his life partner Mary Winkler of Bangor, PA; her niece Alyssa Pecht of Rahway, NJ and her nephew Joshua Bodtke of Missouri Valley, Iowa.
Visitation will be at Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home located at 59 Main St, Ridgefield Park, NJ on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A prayer service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:30 am followed by the funeral. Marion will be laid to rest at George Washington Memorial Park, located at 234 Paramus Rd, Paramus, NJ. Vorheesingwersen.com