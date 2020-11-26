Marion MaloraNorwood - Marion Malora (nee Hirn), 87, of Norwood, formerly of Northvale passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Malora. Devoted mother of Todd and wife Laurie of Philadelphia, PA, Gregg and wife Eileen of Blauvelt, NY, Glenn and wife Bonnie of Harrington Park, and the late Scott. Dearest sister of the late Dolores Bullock and husband Norman, and Ronald Hirn and wife Sandy. Adored grandmother of Douglas, Daniel, Kimberly, Maeve, Megan, Devon, Matthew, and Aine. Cherished great-grandmother of Parker, Finn, Marlee, Gibson, Jolene, and one arriving in April.Before retiring, Marion was a salesperson at Wallnuts Wallpaper in Norwood and Bloomingdales in Hackensack. She was an active member of the Northvale Senior Center, the Golden Age Club, and a Blue Ribbon winning member of the Northvale Garden Club.Marion was the anchor of her family, a talented seamstress, and an avid cook. She will leave behind a lifetime of memories, amazing recipes, and a deep love of family.Those who would like, and feel comfortable doing so, may join the family for a socially distant graveside service on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Arrangements by Pizzi Funeral Home, Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050).