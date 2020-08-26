1/
Marion Margaret (Kamper) Cannella
Marion Margaret (Kamper) Cannella

Wayne - age 80, passed away on Monday August 25, 2020. Marion was born in Paterson and spent most of her life in Wayne. Marion retired from St Joseph's Hospital Paterson where she was a Transcriptionist. She was predeceased by her beloved husband John; her brother and sister-in-law Joseph & Doris Cannella; her nephew Peter J. Kamper, Jr. She is survived by her children, John and Marianne Murphy; her sister, Beverly Hill, and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth & Robin Kamper, Dennis & Ann Kamper & Peter Jay & Wendy Kamper. She leaves behind her grandchildren Ashley Miceli & Nicholas Miceli, and her nieces and nephews Desiree, Nadine, Kimberly, Jennifer, Andrew, Heather, Michael, Karen, Joanne, David & Lisa. Marion was a very loving to her family and had a smile and hug for everyone. She was an avid reader, darting off to whatever country music concerts were close enough and being with her family. Visiting will be Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2-6 PM at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. Funeral Mass will be August 31, at 10 AM at Our Lady of Consolation RC Church, 1799 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics NJ, www.sonj.org or Alzheimer's Assocation, act.alz.org/donate






Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
